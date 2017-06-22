McDonald County Loses To Carthage
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Carthage overcame a 4-0 first-inning deficit to claim a 9-5 win over McDonald County in a nine-inning 18U baseball game on June 15 at McDonald County High School.
