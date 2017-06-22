Library Offers Variety Of Adult Education Activities, Classes

By Sally Carroll McDonald County Press scarroll@nwadg.com

Thursday, June 22, 2017

Photo submitted LeaAnn Bunting and her daughter, Sophie Jaquez, show off the bird feeders they created during a recent class hosted by the McDonald County Library.
Tammy Taylor has some big plans for the summer. It's not exactly being pool-side; rather, she's making sure other people have fun and learn a little bit during the hot days ahead.

