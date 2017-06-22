In the Book of Genesis we find the story of two brothers, Cain and Abel. Both bring offerings to god; God accepts Abel's offering, but rejects Cain's offering. Cain becomes very angry! He feels anger towards God, and bitter and resentful towards his brother. Cain's anger leads him to murder his brother! Perhaps that's why God made it a Divine Law: " You shall not murder -- anyone for any reason!" Jesus expanded on that Law: "Whoever is angry with another without just cause, has already committed murder in his heart." We have thousands of Cain's kids, his descendents, with us today.

