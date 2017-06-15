DelosSantos Named All-American Candidate
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Cole DelosSantos, a senior for the McDonald County Mustangs football team, recently attended the Blue-Grey Heartland Football Combine held at Missouri Western University.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.