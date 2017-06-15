Bloop Single Wins 18U Game
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Boston Dowd hit a bloop single to drive in a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to give the McDonald County 18U baseball team a 2-1 walk-off win over Seneca on June 7 at McDonald County High School.
