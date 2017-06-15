16U Sweep Two At Aurora
Thursday, June 15, 2017
After suffering a seven-inning 12-2 loss to Carl Junction onJune 6 at home, the McDonald County 16U baseball team swept a doubleheader at Aurora on June 7 to improve 4-5 for the season.
