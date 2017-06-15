12th-Grade Grade B Honor Roll
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Habibo Hassan Abdi, Abdiaziz Salat Adan, Alyssa Lynn Allen, Brantley Kyzer Dean Allen, Destiny Laanda Arnall, Emanuel Rite Baisch, Jessica Laine Barclay, Seth Aaron Barnard, Corvin Judge Black, Trenton Cole Blue, Sarah Kaylynn Bodine, Jesse Leigh Bouldin, Skylor Kayelee Bree, Skyler Michael David Brewer, Tucker Brisco, Alexus Brock, Britiny Nicole Calvert, Joshua Cavender, Chaylea Chandler, Rebecca Marie Clark, Christopher Dean Coatney, Zane Corcoran, Truman Sylas Craig, Jamie Dawn Cravens.
