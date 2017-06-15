11th-Grade A Honor Roll
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Amanda Breanne Bogart, Raygan Scott Bradley, Sierra Jewel Chappie, Fermin Cole Delos Santos Jr., Dannielle Nichole Dornon, Cloee Michelle Helm, Antonio Noel Jaquez, Tyler Aaron Kirby, Hannah Renee Leonard, Raechel O Mann, Chloe Rae McCool, Bryce Alexandra McKinney, Meagan Lee Mills, Stephany Nunez, Ariel Patience Pilkerton, Kayla Mikael Reese, Elizabeth Rico, Abigail Carmen Tolentino, Kierra L Weber.
