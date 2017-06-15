10th-Grade B Honor Roll
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Dylan Akins, Brandon Andrew, Alan Anthony Aragon, Zachary Lee Arnold, Robin Yovani Bail-Espada, Nolen Baisch, Joslyn Grace Banta, Levi Curtis Barclay, Bailey Suzanne Barrett, Joseph Roland Beavor, Vanessa Benhumea, Hailey Dawn Bennett, Saige Bennett, Giana Benson, Bryce Lee Berryhill, Izzabel Blevins, Destiny Nicole Bohannon, Allissa Justine Brewer, Heather Renee Brown, Joseph Iii Brown, Mckenzie Alexis Brown, Micah Burkholder, Kirsten Michele Burt, Oswaldo Cabrera, Avri Breeze Carter, Ashley Abigail Chavez-Blanco, Malachi Vega Colon, Mikinnley Evin Colville, Enola Cook, Olivia Jo Cook, Brooke Lynn Nicole Cooper, Kaylee Cornell, Faith Alexandria Curtis
