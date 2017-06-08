Nothing In World as Everlasting As Love Of Jesus Christ

Beautiful lilies adorned the altar as we gathered to worship in the Lord's house Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Brother Mark Hall and Karen Gardner were celebrating birthdays and special prayers were requested for Doug Cory, Jeanette Easter, Shirley Newburn, Viola Chaney and Alesia Parish. Janet Chaney presented Brother Mark with the plaque we won for the best church float, 'O Brother, Where Art Thou' at the SWC Old Timer's Parade.

