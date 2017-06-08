Missouri Dairy Industry Snapshot

Dairy cows are located throughout Missouri. However, the Missouri milk cow population tends to concentrate in the state's southwest and south central regions. In 2017, the five Missouri counties with the largest dairy cow inventories were Newton, Wright, Webster, Lawrence, and Polk counties, though some counties were not reported by USDA to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.