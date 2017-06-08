Milk's Food Safety Story
Thursday, June 8, 2017
From the farm to the dairy processing plant and then to the store, milk is strictly monitored to ensure the highest level of freshness, purity and great taste. As a result of these stringent food safety standards, milk is among the safest foods in the world.
