Blessing Pantry Available In Anderson

By Rachel Dickerson McDonald County Press rdickerson@nwadg.com

Thursday, June 8, 2017

Print item

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Wyatt Griffith, left, and Dylan Akins are pictured with a blessing pantry they started at the Anderson Police Department.
Zoom

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Wyatt Griffith, left, and Dylan Akins are pictured with a blessing pantry they started at the Anderson Police Department.

Dylan Akins and Wyatt Griffith of Anderson have started a blessing pantry outside the Anderson Police Department. Akins was a sophomore this past year and Griffith is a recent graduate of McDonald County High School.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.