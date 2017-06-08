18U Ends Tourney With 2-2 Record

Photo by Rick Peck McDonald County catcher Joe Brown drops the ball while being run over by a Joplin runner, but McDonald County gets the out call due to runner’s failure to slide. Joplin clamed a 3-2 win in the regular season game on May 31 at MCHS.

After dropping its first two games in pool play on June 2 at the Carl Junction 18U Baseball Tournament, McDonald County bounced back with wins over Webb City and Cassville on June 3 to finish the tournament with a 2-2 record.