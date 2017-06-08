18U Ends Tourney With 2-2 Record
Thursday, June 8, 2017
After dropping its first two games in pool play on June 2 at the Carl Junction 18U Baseball Tournament, McDonald County bounced back with wins over Webb City and Cassville on June 3 to finish the tournament with a 2-2 record.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.