16U Finishes Fifth In Grove Tourney

By Rick Peck

Thursday, June 8, 2017

Photo by Rick Peck McDonald County&#x2019;s Koby McAlister gets tagged out trying to score a run in McDonald County&#x2019;s 17-7 win over Oklahoma Broncos on June 4 in the fifth place game of the Grove 16U Baseball Tournament.
The McDonald County 16U baseball team took fifth place at the Grove 16U Baseball tournament by beating the Oklahoma Broncos 17-7 on June 4 at Grove High School.

