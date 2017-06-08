16U Finishes Fifth In Grove Tourney
Thursday, June 8, 2017
The McDonald County 16U baseball team took fifth place at the Grove 16U Baseball tournament by beating the Oklahoma Broncos 17-7 on June 4 at Grove High School.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.