Show-Me-Select Heifers Average $1714
Thursday, June 1, 2017
CARTHAGE, Mo. -- The 36th sale of Show-Me-Select bred heifers averaged $1714 on 339 head May 19. The sale was held at Joplin Regional Stockyards with 21 consignors, mostly from southwest Missouri.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.