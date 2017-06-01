Rally Earns 18U Team Tourney Win

Photo by Rick Peck McDonald County shortstop Trent Alik tags out a Carl Junction runner attempting to steal second base during McDonald County’s 9-8 win on May 26 in the Carl Junction 16U Baseball Tournament.

After rallying to win its opener in walk-off fashion, the McDonald County 16U baseball team dropped its final two games of the Carl Junction 16U Baseball Tournament held May 26-28 at Carl Junction High School.