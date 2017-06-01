Raffle Helping Injured Deputy
Thursday, June 1, 2017
A raffle for a .22-caliber single action revolver will benefit a Pineville deputy marshal who was injured in the line of duty.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.