Missouri man sentenced in Bentonville to 50 years in prison for sexually abusing two boys
Thursday, June 1, 2017
BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- A Missouri man criticized the jury Wednesday after he was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sex crimes involving two boys.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.