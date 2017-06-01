McDonald County Teens Create Anti-Texting Video
S.A.F.E. GROUP HOPES TO DISCOURAGE OTHERS FROM TEXTING AND DRIVING
Thursday, June 1, 2017
A group of McDonald County high school students have created a video they hope will discourage their peers from texting and driving.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.