Day Of Dedication

Wayne Johnson greeted the congregation and visitors as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Special prayers were requested for Doug Cory, Dwayne Womack, Wayne Johnson, Linda's niece Debbie, Clint Rutlidge and those traveling.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.