Board Meets At Bus Barn Following Flood
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Following flooding that damaged McDonald County School District's central office, personnel have temporarily relocated to the new bus barn.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.