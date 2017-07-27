Museum Highlights New Exhibit

McDonald COUNTY’s AGRICULTURAL HERITAGE, History SHOWCASED

By Sally Carroll

Thursday, July 27, 2017

Print item

Photo by Sally Carroll Goodman dairy farmers Fred and Mildred Hall were examples of how profitable that line of work could be for McDonald County farmers. A great deal of information for the new agriculture exhibit came from several sources, including their son, Gene Hall, who shared history and photos. The agriculture exhibit is now on display at the McDonald County Historical Museum. Admission is free. Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Goodman dairy farmers Fred and Mildred Hall were examples of how profitable that line of work could be for McDonald County farmers. A great deal of information for the new agriculture exhibit came from several sources, including their son, Gene Hall, who shared history and photos. The agriculture exhibit is now on display at the McDonald County Historical Museum. Admission is free.
Zoom

Photo by Sally Carroll Goodman dairy farmers Fred and Mildred Hall were examples of how profitable that line of work could be for McDonald County farmers. A great deal of information for the new agriculture exhibit came from several sources, including their son, Gene Hall, who shared history and photos. The agriculture exhibit is now on display at the McDonald County Historical Museum. Admission is free. Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Goodman dairy farmers Fred and Mildred Hall were examples of how profitable that line of work could be for McDonald County farmers. A great deal of information for the new agriculture exhibit came from several sources, including their son, Gene Hall, who shared history and photos. The agriculture exhibit is now on display at the McDonald County Historical Museum. Admission is free.

The new agriculture-themed room in the McDonald County Historical Museum boasts the county's historical richness even more than other rooms at the museum.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.