Museum Highlights New Exhibit

Goodman dairy farmers Fred and Mildred Hall were examples of how profitable that line of work could be for McDonald County farmers. A great deal of information for the new agriculture exhibit came from several sources, including their son, Gene Hall, who shared history and photos. The agriculture exhibit is now on display at the McDonald County Historical Museum. Admission is free.