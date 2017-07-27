Museum Highlights New Exhibit
McDonald COUNTY’s AGRICULTURAL HERITAGE, History SHOWCASED
Thursday, July 27, 2017
The new agriculture-themed room in the McDonald County Historical Museum boasts the county's historical richness even more than other rooms at the museum.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.