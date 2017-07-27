McDonald County Graduate Serves Others In Medical Career

BROWN MAKES ANESTHESIOLOGY HIS LIFE’S WORK

Thursday, July 27, 2017

Courtesy photo 1999 McDonald County High School graduate Matt Brown is currently serving as president of the Oklahoma Society of Anesthesiologists. Brown practices at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa. He and his wife Tricia have two little boys.
A 1999 graduate of McDonald County High School is now serving as the president of the Oklahoma Society of Anesthesiologists.

