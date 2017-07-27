McDonald County Graduate Serves Others In Medical Career
BROWN MAKES ANESTHESIOLOGY HIS LIFE’S WORK
Thursday, July 27, 2017
A 1999 graduate of McDonald County High School is now serving as the president of the Oklahoma Society of Anesthesiologists.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.