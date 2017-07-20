Goodman Land-Use Meeting ReScheduled
Thursday, July 20, 2017
The Comprehensive Land-Use Plan meeting for Goodman, originally set for 7 p.m. July 25 at Goodman City Hall, is being rescheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 22.
