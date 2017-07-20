Beets Pack A Powerful Nutritional Punch
Thursday, July 20, 2017
SPRINGFIELD -- Beets are available locally and fresh in Missouri from June to October, and can be found in the grocery store all year long according to Dr. Pam Duitsman, nutrition and health specialist with University of Missouri Extension.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.