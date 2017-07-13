Tiny Tot Contest Rules

One of the popular events held at the McDonald County Fair is the Tiny Tot Contest. This is an opportunity for parents, grandparents and any others to show off that special little tike in their life and give them a chance to compete for the title of Mr. or Miss Tiny Tot. This event will be held on Saturday, July 22, starting at 10 a.m. However, someone needs to register the contestant between 9:30 and 10 a.m. It will be held in the Fair Building. This building is NOT air conditioned so dress your little one in comfortable, cool, casual, play clothes.

