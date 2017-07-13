What is "life"? It's hard to define; yet, it hasn't stopped people from trying. "Life is a bowl of cherries"; "Life is the pits"; "Life is unfair"; "Life is its own journey"; "Life is what you make it." None of the above describes life fully. To fully understand the meaning of life -- we turn to Jesus Christ. Jesus says: "I AM the Way, the Truth, and the Life" and "I AM the Resurrection and the Life." Life, according to the Bible, is composed of the two "R's" -- RELATIONSHIP and REALITY!

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.