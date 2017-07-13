Only A Slight Miscalculation

Photo submitted Downtown Miami, Okla., might be a great place for cars, but it’s on a landstrip for a Cessna 172.

The Cessna 172 airplane is a single-engine aircraft designed to accommodate a pilot and three passengers. The 160-hp piston engine allows the aircraft to comfortably cruise at a speed of 148 miles per hour. The plane has a maximum takeoff weight of 2,454 pounds and has a cruising range of 791 miles. The Cessna 172 made its inaugural flight in the year 1955 after which more than 43,000 units have been produced.