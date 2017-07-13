Family Media Use Plan Should Focus On Moderation
Thursday, July 13, 2017
HOUSTON Mo. -- In recent years, parents have heard from physicians and educators about how terrible screen time is for children. Vast research has linked increased screen time to obesity, psychological issues, sleep disturbances, and behavioral issues.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.