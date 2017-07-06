Tull rescues, rehabilitates parrots

By Rachel Dickerson McDonald County Press rdickerson@nwadg.com

Thursday, July 6, 2017

Print item

Jim Tull of Lucky Birds Unlimited Parrot Rescue and Rehabilitation is pictured with rescued birds, left to right, Cocoa, Ruby, Bubba and Buddy.
Zoom

Jim Tull of Lucky Birds Unlimited Parrot Rescue and Rehabilitation is pictured with rescued birds, left to right, Cocoa, Ruby, Bubba and Buddy.

Jim Tull of Bella Vista, Ark., was at the Elk River Floats Campground in Noel recently with a flock of exotic birds he has rescued from abusive or neglectful homes.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.