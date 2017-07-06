Historical Society's Season In Full Swing

Sally Carroll McDonald County Press Board members are well ino their busy season, though they work throughout the year to preserve McDonald County history. The museum, located in the historical courthouse, opened for the season on Memorial Day weekend. Board members and volunteers launched a new exhibit, the History of Agriculture in McDonald County. Museumgoers can view the exhibit during the museum’s open hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.