Goodman, On The Road To Recovery
Thursday, July 6, 2017
Greg Richmond's goal is to clean up the town so well that people who pass through Goodman would never know a destructive tornado ripped through the small town just 90 days ago.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.