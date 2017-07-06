Goodman, On The Road To Recovery

Sally Carroll McDonald County Press The Goodman ball field served as the main collection point for tree limbs and stumps. City officials want to haul away the remaining limbs and debris and finish cleaning up the town, which was hit by an EF-2 tornado just 90 days ago.

Greg Richmond's goal is to clean up the town so well that people who pass through Goodman would never know a destructive tornado ripped through the small town just 90 days ago.