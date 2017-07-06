Feedout Steers Set Record Profit
Thursday, July 6, 2017
MOUNT VERNON -- The Missouri Steer Feedout is an educational program started in 1981 by University of Missouri Extension and local cattlemen, according to Eldon Cole, livestock specialist with University of Missouri Extension.
