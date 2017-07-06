Arvest Exceeds One Million Meals

MEGAN DAVIS MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS/Crosslines Director Angie Martin (left) accepts a check in the amount of $1,514 from Sue Willman (right) of Arvest Bank in Anderson. The proceeds are a result of the recent Million Meal Campaign held by Arvest branches in Noel and Anderson.

Arvest Bank launched its annual 1 Million Meals initiative to fight hunger in the four-state region the bank serves two months ago. On June 27, the bank announced that, with the help of customers and community members, it has exceeded the campaign goal by raising a total of 1,881,283 meals in the fight against hunger.