14U Baseball Wins Three Rivers Tourney
Thursday, July 6, 2017
Levi Helm allowed one run on two hits to lead the McDonald County 14U baseball team to a 5-1 win over Jay, Okla., in the championship game of the Three Rivers Junior High Baseball Tournament on June 27 in Jay, Okla.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.