14U Baseball Wins Three Rivers Tourney

Photo by Rick Peck The McDonald County 14U baseball team won the Three Rivers Junior High Baseball Tournament last week with wins over Tahlequah and Jay. Front row, left to right: Wyatt Jordan, Cole Martin, Cross Dowd, Levi Helm and Eli Jackson. Back row: Colton Ruddick, Junior Eliam, Levi Malone, Brandon Armstrong, Matthew Mora and Bo Leach.

Levi Helm allowed one run on two hits to lead the McDonald County 14U baseball team to a 5-1 win over Jay, Okla., in the championship game of the Three Rivers Junior High Baseball Tournament on June 27 in Jay, Okla.