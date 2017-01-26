Schedule For Movie Nights Approved
COUNCIL APPROVES SPENDING $1,740 FOR RIGHTS TO MOVIES
Thursday, January 26, 2017
The Pineville City Council took steps Tuesday night to bring the community together for evenings of fun.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.