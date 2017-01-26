Runners Motivate Each Other

GROUP TRAINING FOR TRAILBLAZER IN MARCH

By Sally Carroll McDonald County Press scaroll@nwadg.com

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Sally Carroll McDonald County Press Runners take a moment to pose before hitting the pavement for six miles on a recent Saturday morning. The runners are preparing for the upcoming County Trailblazer 5K/10K on March 18. To help runners prepare, MacCounty Running group hosts open runs on Tuesdays and Saturday mornings. All the open runs are at no cost and anyone is welcome to join. For information, email crawlwalkrun5k@gmail.com or visit MacCounty Running on Facebook.
It's 7:45 on a brisk, Saturday morning: The temperature hovers at 39 degrees. But some motivated runners are ready to pound the pavement for six miles, all for the fun of it.

