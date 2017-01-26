Runners Motivate Each Other

Sally Carroll McDonald County Press Runners take a moment to pose before hitting the pavement for six miles on a recent Saturday morning. The runners are preparing for the upcoming County Trailblazer 5K/10K on March 18. To help runners prepare, MacCounty Running group hosts open runs on Tuesdays and Saturday mornings. All the open runs are at no cost and anyone is welcome to join. For information, email crawlwalkrun5k@gmail.com or visit MacCounty Running on Facebook.