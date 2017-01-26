MCHS Wrestlers Fair Well At Fair Grove
Thursday, January 26, 2017
McDonald County High School, led by individual titlists Oakley Roessler, Isrrael De Santiago, Jake Will and Elliott Wolfe, won the team title at the annual Fair Grove Powerlifting Meet held Jan. 21 in Fair Grove.
