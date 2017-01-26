Improve Heifer Pregnancy Rate With Pre-Breeding Exam
Thursday, January 26, 2017
MOUNT VERNON -- One of the early requirements in the Missouri Show-Me-Select Heifer Program is the pre-breeding examination.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.