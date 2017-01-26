Certified Master Beekeeping Program Offered At Crowder
Thursday, January 26, 2017
PINEVILLE -- University of Missouri Extension's newly developed Certified Master Beekeeper Program is coming to Southwest Missouri in March. The program will be held at the Crowder College Williams Building, in Neosho.
