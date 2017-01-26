Building On The Right Foundation

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, Janet Chaney and Jeanette Easter were celebrating birthdays, and special prayers were requested for Madeline Hall, Susan's sister, Braylon, Ashton Cory, the Doris Evans family, Josh, Michelle and Karen's granddaughter.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.