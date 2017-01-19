Second Person Arrested For Counterfeit Bills
Thursday, January 19, 2017
The second person arrested in connection with counterfeit bills that were circulating in McDonald County is Gary Cook, 46, of Noel.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.