Pineville Walmart Honored By DoD
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, an agency of the Department of Defense, honored Rachel Bunch, produce department manager of Walmart in Pineville, with a Patriot Award in recognition of her extraordinary support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserves.
