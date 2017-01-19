Barnes Avenges Poll Loss

Kammeron Barnes avenged a loss in his pool match to Neosho's Christian Nutz with a 4-2 decision in the championship match to claim the 220-pound title Saturday's Branson Invitational to lead the McDonald County Mustangs to a sixth place finish in the team standings.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.