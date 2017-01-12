Vera Rogers Celebrates 90th Birthday

Vera Elizabeth Clark Rogers, daughter of Ed and Blanche Clark, was born Jan. 7, 1927, at 2:05 p.m., a brisk wintry Friday not unlike this year's Jan. 7, when she was honored for her 90th birthday at Banner Church just off Splitlog Road, where she has been a member for 74 years.

