Vera Rogers Celebrates 90th Birthday
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Vera Elizabeth Clark Rogers, daughter of Ed and Blanche Clark, was born Jan. 7, 1927, at 2:05 p.m., a brisk wintry Friday not unlike this year's Jan. 7, when she was honored for her 90th birthday at Banner Church just off Splitlog Road, where she has been a member for 74 years.
