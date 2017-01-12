Seventh-Grade Boys Joplin North Champs
Thursday, January 12, 2017
The McDonald County seventh-grade boys basketball team got better each game of last week's Seneca Seventh-Grade Basketball Tournament, culminating with a 46-16 win over Joplin North for the tournament championship.
