Lady Mustangs Get A Win Over Cassville
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Madison Hall's three-pointer with 1:33 left in the game broke a 26-26 tie and lifted the McDonald County Lady Mustangs to a 34-26 win over Cassville on Monday night at MCHS.
