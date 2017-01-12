Girls-Only Event Declared A 'Plinking' Good Time

Photo submitted by Dan Fuller Abby and Adrianna Lowe of Bella Vista, Ark., were presented the “Pink Pistol Award” as the top mother/daughter team at the Young Outdoorsmen United girls-only shooting event. They placed 7 out of 10 shots in the paper squirrel targets at 20 yards.

The last day of 2016 ended with a bang for several area girls who attended the Young Outdoorsmen United "Pink Pistol Plink" on New Year's Eve.