Girls-Only Event Declared A 'Plinking' Good Time

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Photo submitted by Dan Fuller Abby and Adrianna Lowe of Bella Vista, Ark., were presented the &#8220;Pink Pistol Award&#8221; as the top mother/daughter team at the Young Outdoorsmen United girls-only shooting event. They placed 7 out of 10 shots in the paper squirrel targets at 20 yards.
The last day of 2016 ended with a bang for several area girls who attended the Young Outdoorsmen United "Pink Pistol Plink" on New Year's Eve.

