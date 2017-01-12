Freshmen Girls Pound Joplin Team
Thursday, January 12, 2017
The McDonald County High School freshman girls' basketball team jumped out to an 11-1 lead after the first quarter on the way to a 42-14 win over Joplin on Jan. 6 at McDonald County High School.
